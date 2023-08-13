Google working on AI writing tool for ChromeOS: Report

SAN FRANCISCO: Google seems to be working on an artificial intelligence (AI) writing and editing feature for Chromebooks.

The tech giant is actively working on a project that has at least five codenames associated with it, with the main three being "Orca", "Mako" and "Manta", reports 9To5Google.

When editing a body of text on ChromeOS, Orca will show up in the right-click menu.

If users choose Orca, a "bubble" with the Mako UI will appear over the screen.

According to the code, Mako will have three main tasks.

First, it will have the ability to "request rewrites" of a certain text, presumably one that an AI has rewritten.

"Secondly, it can offer a list of 'preset text queries', which we assume, in the context of generative AI, to be example prompts for how to ask for a certain style," the report said.

Lastly, Mako can "insert" the revised text into the original text, exactly where users left it off.

On the other hand, Manta will likely send users' original text and prompt to Google's servers, which will send back the AI-enhanced version, the report said.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the tech giant is planning to introduce a new feature for Android that will allow users to link their various Android devices together, similar to Apple's Continuity feature.

It could enable features including "Call Switching", which will allow users to switch between connected devices during calls, and "Internet Sharing", which could allow users to quickly set up a personal hotspot across the connected devices.