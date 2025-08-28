Google Translate adds live conversation translation, language practice features

MUMBAI: Tech giant Google announced that it has added two new features to Google Translate that allow for real-time conversation translation and tailored language practice.

"Using the advanced reasoning and multimodal capabilities of Gemini models, we’re bringing two new features to Translate to help with live conversations and language learning," Google announced.

The updated Google Translate App supports live, two-way conversations in over 70 languages, including Arabic, French, Hindi, Korean, Spanish, and Tamil, with audio and on-screen translations, a release said.

To try it out, open the Translate App for Android or iOS, tap on “Live translate,” select the languages you want to translate and begin speaking. The translation will be read aloud with an onscreen transcript of your conversation in both languages on your device.

These new live translate capabilities are available starting today for users in the US, India and Mexico, and they use advanced speech recognition for clarity in noisy environments.

“Google Translate’s live capabilities use our advanced voice and speech recognition models, which are trained to help isolate sounds, even in busy airports or at a noisy cafe in a new country,” the company said.

Further, a Beta language practice feature will be rolled out this week with customised listening and speaking exercises for English speakers learning Spanish and French, as well as for Spanish, French and Portuguese speakers learning English.

"To start, just tap 'Practice' in the App, set your skill level and goals, and Translate will generate customised scenarios for you to dive into. Learners can either listen to conversations and tap the words they hear to build comprehension, or they can practice speaking with helpful hints," the release said.

The tech giant said that interactive practices are generated on the fly and intelligently adapt to the learner's skill level.