Google to assemble & export Pixel smartphones from India, launches localised AI tools

NEW DELHI: In a fillip to ‘Make in India’ initiative, Google on Thursday said it aims to start manufacturing/assembling Pixel smartphones in the country and export it to other nations as well early next year, as the tech giant announced several localised AI features at its flagship annual event here.

Rick Osterloh, Senior VP of Devices and Services at Google, said the company aims to start the local manufacturing with the current Pixel 8 smartphone in the country and expects to export those starting next year.

Google has shipped nearly 40 million Pixel smartphones since 2016 and 10 million units in the last 12 months alone, as its newly-launched Pixel 8 series gain initial traction globally, including in India, according to third-party reports.

The company brought all-new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones with next-gen AI capabilities, and Pixel Watch 2 in India earlier this month.

Late last month, PC and printer major HP announced a collaboration with Google to manufacture its Chromebooks in India.

At the flagship ‘Google for India 2023’ event, the company also announced several generative AI-focused features in the country.

“We are making Search Generative Experience more visual and local, by bringing images and videos into many overviews,” said the company.

Users in India will soon be able to get summaries of more than 100 government-led schemes in the country in both Hindi and English.

In August, Google expanded the search generative experience (SGE) to India with a toggle for users to switch from Hindi to English without leaving the results page.

“Generative AI in Search will soon help users explore local places and things to do in a city more seamlessly. Search Generative Experience will also help you with specific details about certain places (such as whether it is wheelchair accessible) by incorporating users reviews,” the company announced.