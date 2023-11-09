Google rolls out generative AI-powered Search in over 120 countries

NEW DELHI: Google has announced to roll out generative AI-powered search experience in more than 120 countries, supporting four new languages — Spanish, Portuguese, Korean and Indonesian.

The Search Generative Experience (SGE) helps get AI-powered overviews that bring together the most helpful and relevant information available for search.

The feedback on recent SGE launches in the US, India and Japan has been positive, and people are finding generative AI particularly useful for complex questions they wouldn’t typically think to search.

“With SGE, we’re showing more links, and links to a wider range of sources on the results page, creating new opportunities for content to be discovered,” the company said in a statement.

Search Labs is a new way for people to test early-stage experiments on Search, available on the Google app (Android and iOS) and on Chrome desktop.

“Once you’re enrolled in Search Labs, just enable the SGE experiment to get started. In new countries, access via Chrome desktop is available today, and access through the Google app will be enabled over the coming week,” said Google.

The company is also experimenting with a new way for users to ask follow-up questions directly from the search results page.

As you continue to explore a topic, you can easily see your prior questions and search results, including Search ads in dedicated ad slots throughout the page.

Soon, if you ask Search to translate a phrase where certain words could have more than one possible meaning, you’ll see those terms underlined.

“Tap any of those words and you can indicate the specific meaning that reflects what you want to say. This option may also appear when you need to specify the gender for a particular word,” Google informed.

This AI-powered translation capability is coming soon to the US for English-to-Spanish translations, and “we plan to cover more countries and languages in the near future”.

On relevant searches, you’ll see certain words highlighted, so you can hover over them to preview their definition or view related images.

This update is rolling out over the next month, in English in the US, with more countries and languages expected to follow soon, said Google.