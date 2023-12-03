Google rolling out bulk select feature in Gmail for Android, iOS

NEW DELHI: Google is rolling out a bulk select feature in the Gmail mobile app on Android and iOS devices.

The feature is available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

"We’re introducing a feature that enables you to bulk select a batch of messages in the email thread-list with one tap using the Gmail app on Android and iOS devices,” the company said in an update.

After clicking the select all icon, a batch of messages will be selected, enabling people to easily perform email actions such as deleting multiple messages or marking them as “read”.

“This feature is available now on Android devices and is rolling out now to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains on iOS devices,” said the company.

You can also copy charts from the Google Sheets app on all iOS devices and paste them externally as images or within the same spreadsheet as a duplicate chart.

“In addition, you can modify text formatting using the contextual toolbar in Sheets when a keyboard is attached to iOS tablets,” said Google.

“We’re excited to announce a new featured app category in the Marketplace: Admin managed. These Enterprise apps can be installed only by a Google Workspace administrator for their organisation,” said the company.