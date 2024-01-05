Google preparing to allow RCS support for dual, multi SIM cards: Report

NEW DELHI: Google is reportedly preparing to allow Android users to utilise Rich Communication Services (RCS) across multiple SIM cards for Messages.

Currently, RCS chats are available for only the default or preferred call SIM at this time. However, the service may be available for dual SIMs on a smartphone, reports 9to5Google.

RCS enhances messaging by providing end-to-end encryption, read receipts, and the ability to share high-resolution photos and videos.

According to the report, it has found mentions of “multi-sim” alongside “RCS.”

Google’s support page also states that “RCS chats are available for your default or preferred call SIM at this time and may be available for other SIMs later”.

It looks like the company is now getting around to adding support, which is important for RCS adoption internationally.

Those with dual SIM phones are seeing multiple numbers appear in Settings and RCS chats.

The second phone number cannot be set up right now, with Google not yet enabling the server-side elements for dual/multi SIM RCS support in Messages, the report mentioned.

There are now more than one billion monthly active users with RCS enabled in Google Messages.

Last month, the tech giant introduced seven new features when communicating and connecting with other Android users.

Google introduced the "Photomoji" feature that allows you to transform your favourite photos into reactions with the help of on-device Google AI. Another feature is "Voice Moods", which will bring life into voice messaging.

With the "Screen Effects" feature, your messages come alive with vibrant animations that will transform your words into dazzling visual displays.

With the new "Custom Bubbles" feature, you can customise the bubble colour and backgrounds of your conversation and the person you’re communicating with.

The "Reaction Effects" feature enhances your messaging experience by adding life to your conversations.