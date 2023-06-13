Google Photos gets new editing features for One members on web

SAN FRANCISCO: Google has added new editing features to the photo sharing and storage service 'Google Photos', including Portrait Light, Portrait Blur and Dynamic, for Google One (cloud storage service) subscribers on the web.

The company tweeted from its 'Google Photos' account on Monday, "Just dropped! Portrait Light, Portrait Blur, Dynamic, Colour Pop, HDR, and Sky suggestions are now available for #GoogleOne members on web so you can easily edit your photos, right from your computer."

According to the company's support page, while the 'Portrait Light' feature will adjust the position and brightness of the light to portraits of a person, the 'Portrait Blur' will adjust the background blur.

"Click Sky to select from several palettes and adjust the colour and contrast in the sky," it added.

On the other hand, the HDR option will enhance brightness and contrast across the image for a more balanced photo.

Meanwhile, in March this year, the company had announced that Magic Eraser is now available on all Pixel phones and for any Google One subscriber, including those on iOS.

The Magic Eraser tool detects distractions in the pictures, such as photo bombers or power lines, so that users can easily remove them.