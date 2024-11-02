Google expands split-screen Gemini functionality to more devices

WASHINGTON: Google has announced the expansion of its Gemini AI assistant, enabling split-screen functionality on a wider range of devices, including various Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel tablets and foldable phones.

Initially introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold6 and its One UI 6.1.1, this feature allowed Gemini to operate in a split-screen mode exclusively on that device, according to GSM Arena.

However, Google has now broadened access to this innovative capability across multiple large-screen Android devices.

Reports obtained by GSM Arena indicate that the Gemini AI can now be utilized in a floating window on older Galaxy Z Fold models, as well as on Galaxy Tab tablets and Google Pixel Tablets.

This feature enhances multitasking by allowing users to interact with the AI while simultaneously viewing content on the main screen.

The split-screen option provides users with a handlebar to reposition the Gemini window anywhere on the screen.

This flexible design enables users to ask Gemini questions related to the content displayed in the background.

One of the standout functions of this AI assistant is its ability to research topics presented in videos or text located in another part of the screen, significantly improving user productivity and engagement