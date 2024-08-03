Google Chrome to introduce AI-Powered Google Lens feature for desktop

WASHINGTON: Google is set to enhance its Chrome browser with a new AI-driven feature that brings Google Lens capabilities to desktop users.

This upcoming update will allow users to utilize Google Lens directly from the search bar, enabling a more integrated and efficient way to search using both images and text, according to The Verge.

As detailed by Parisa Tabriz, Vice President of Chrome, the new functionality will enable users to click a Google Lens icon in the search box.

This will activate a sidebar within the current tab, allowing users to perform a "multisearch" -- a feature that combines text input with images selected through Google Lens.

This development aims to streamline the search process, eliminating the need to navigate away from the page or open a new tab, The Verge reported.

Previously, Google Lens could be activated via a right-click or through the three-dot menu in Chrome, with results appearing in a sidebar.

The latest update introduces the convenience of accessing Google Lens directly from the search bar and performing multiple searches seamlessly within the same browsing session.

The rollout of this feature is expected to occur over the next few days globally.

According to a statement of Google spokesperson Joshua Cruz obtained by The Verge, users in the United States will also have access to Google's AI-generated Overviews, which provide additional context to search results.

However, this feature will be available exclusively in the US.

In addition to the Google Lens update, Google is introducing another AI-powered feature for Chrome users.

This new tool will allow users to query their search history using natural language.

For example, users will be able to ask, "What was that ice cream shop I looked at last week?" to retrieve relevant links from their browsing history.

This feature, slated for release in the coming weeks, will initially be available in the US and will operate on a cloud-based model, with potential plans for on-device functionality in the future, according to The Verge.

Google is also enhancing the shopping experience with a new feature designed to aid users in comparing products online.

This addition underscores Google's commitment to improving the functionality and usability of its Chrome browser.