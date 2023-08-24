Google Chat to show view counts for messages in spaces

SAN FRANSCISCO: Google has introduced a new feature that will allow space members to see view counts for messages in all spaces.

“A more detailed view of how many members are engaging with content in spaces can be seen by hovering over the message, selecting the three-dot menu, and clicking ‘See message views’,” the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Wednesday.

The view counts in spaces will only be available for messages sent on August 1, 2023 and beyond.

Also, view counts will not be available for in-line replies.

This feature is currently rolling out on the web, and will be released on Android and iOS starting August 28.

Available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts, this feature does not have admin control, the company said.

Last month, the tech giant had increased the number of members users can add to a space in Google Chat to 50,000.

Earlier, only 8,000 members were allowed in Chat spaces.

With this feature, the company aimed to not only help increase connectivity and a sense of belonging but also create broader and more thriving communities within the organisations.

Also, Google had introduced the ability to easily search for members within a space.

In March this year, the tech giant had released new features for space managers in Chat, including the ability to decide if members can add or remove members or groups to a space.