Global alliance calls for inclusive access to advanced AI

DAVOS-KLOSTERS: The AI Governance Alliance (AIGA) released on Thursday a series of three new reports on advanced artificial intelligence (AI). The papers focus on generative AI governance, unlocking its value and a framework for responsible AI development and deployment.

The alliance brings together governments, businesses and experts to shape responsible AI development applications and governance, and to ensure equitable distribution and enhanced access to this path-departing technology worldwide.



“The AI Governance Alliance is uniquely positioned to play a crucial role in furthering greater access to AI-related resources, thereby contributing to a more equitable and responsible AI ecosystem globally,” said Cathy Li, Head, AI, Data and Metaverse, World Economic Forum.



“We must collaborate among governments, the private sector and local communities to ensure the future of AI benefits all.”



The AIGA is calling upon experts from various sectors to address several key areas. This includes improving data quality and availability across nations, boosting access to computational resources, and adapting foundation models to suit local needs and challenges. There is also a strong emphasis on education and the development of local expertise to create and navigate local AI ecosystems effectively.



In line with these goals, there is a need to establish new institutional frameworks and public-private partnerships along with implementing multilateral controls to aid and enhance these efforts.



While AI holds the potential to address global challenges, it also poses risks of widening existing digital divides or creating new ones. These and other topics are explored in a new briefing paper series, released on Thursday and crafted by AIGA’s three core workstreams, in collaboration with IBM Consulting and Accenture.



As AI technology evolves at a rapid pace and developed nations race to capitalize on AI innovation, the urgency to address the digital divide is critical to ensure that billions of people in developing countries are not left behind.



On international cooperation and inclusive access in AI development and deployment, Generative AI Governance: Shaping Our Collective Global Future — from the Resilient Governance and Regulation track — evaluates national approaches, addresses key debates on generative AI, and advocates for international coordination and standards to prevent fragmentation.



The AIGA also seeks to mobilize resources for exploring AI benefits in key sectors, including healthcare and education.

“As we witness the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence globally, the UAE stands committed to fostering an inclusive AI environment, both within our nation and throughout the world,” Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications of the United Arab Emirates, said.



“Our collaboration with the World Economic Forum’s AI Governance Alliance is instrumental in making AI benefits universally accessible, ensuring no community is left behind. We are dedicated to developing a comprehensive and forward-thinking AI and digital economy roadmap, not just for the UAE but for the global good.

