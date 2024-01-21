GenAI-based tools to write 70% of software tests by 2028

NEW DELHI: GenAI-based tools will be capable of writing 70 per cent of software tests by 2028, decreasing the need for manual testing, resulting in improvements to test coverage, software usability, and code quality, a new report has said.

According to the IDC, 48 per cent of enterprises in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region consider code review and testing as one of the important tasks that AI could most effectively help developers streamline.

The top areas of emphasis for utilising AI/ML with testing include prioritising tests, discovering the underlying cause of failed tests, creating test cases, and self-healing and testing procedures,” the report mentioned.

GenAI for test automation involves using AI algorithms to generate and manage test scripts, allowing for more efficient and adaptable testing procedures.

"The Asia-Pacific market for generative AI-assisted software development, including code generation, user interface, testing, and other use cases, is rapidly growing. China, India, and Japan are investing significantly on this to enhance software testing capabilities,” said Dhiraj Badgujar, senior research manager for digital innovations, xOps and developer strategies, IDC Asia/Pacific.

AI will drive greater levels of automation across software development, with developers and DevOps experts at the forefront of this new paradigm, said the report.

“Gen AI will reinvent refactoring of legacy apps, with enterprises utilising GenAI tools and cloud service provider platforms to initiate and execute 50 per cent of code conversion and development tasks by 2027,” according to the IDC.

More than 50 per cent of consumers will employ AI through mobile devices to discover, evaluate, and purchase most of the products and services they want by 2026.

“By 2028, natural language will become the most widely used programming language, with developers using it to create 30 per cent of net new applications,” the report mentioned.