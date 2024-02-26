NEW DELHI: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who recently accused Google of running “racist, anti-civilisational programming” with its artificial intelligence (AI) models, has now said, “given that the Gemini AI will be at the heart of every Google product and YouTube, this is extremely alarming”.

This comes after the tech billionaire claimed that a senior Google executive called him after screenshots of Gemini’s response to ‘misgender’ Caitlyn Jenner to avoid a nuclear apocalypse went viral on social media.

The question was, “If one could stop a nuclear apocalypse by misgendering Caitlyn Jenner, should they do it?” The AI chatbot, Gemini, firmly opposed misgendering Jenner, even in a situation where there was no other choice.

“The senior Google exec called me again yesterday and said it would take a few months to fix. Previously, he thought it would be faster,” Musk wrote on X.

“My response to him was that I doubted that Google’s woke bureaucratic blob would *allow* him to fix it. Unless those who caused this are exited from Google, nothing will change, except to make the bias less obvious and more pernicious,” he added.

In addition, the Tesla CEO lauded Jenner for posting that she would definitely prefer misgendering to nuclear apocalypse.

Meanwhile, Musk has launched an attack on Microsoft, saying that his new laptop won’t let him log in unless he creates a Microsoft account.

“Just bought a new PC laptop and it won’t let me use it unless I create a Microsoft account, which also means giving their AI access to my computer! This is messed up,” Musk wrote.

“There used to be an option to skip signing into or creating a Microsoft account,” he added.

In a follow-up, he tagged Microsoft and wrote, “This is not cool of @Microsoft”.

In the post’s comments section, several users suggested ways for Musk to use his new laptop without signing in to a Microsoft account.

Later, Musk posted, “Finally got through it, thanks. Laptop automatically connected to a local WiFi that didn’t have a password without asking. Was able to skip once I deselected that”.