Finger on your pulse

CHENNAI: The Hammer Pulse X, is among the newest wearables to land under Rs 2K. The headline feature of this smartwatch is it’s large 1.83-inch IPS touchscreen display. The Hammer Brand figured prominently in the first season of Shark Tank in India, the Pulse X is a new addition to its line of TWS earbuds and wearables. The 1.83-inch display peaks at a screen brightness of 500 nits, that offers good visibility, even under harsh sunlight. Despite the vibrant display, the Pulse X still delivers about two days of battery life. It’s also ready for your active lifestyle with an IPX7 rating for water, and dust resistance. The watch is kitted with what Hammer calls a ‘skin-friendly’ strap.

The Pulse X works with both Android and iOS devices, and is loaded with bunch of wellness features. It tracks steps, heart rate and calories burnt. The watch also offers the functionality to control your music and camera. You also get sleep tracking, and sedentary reminders. With in-app GPS, you can track your route and monitor your progress in real-time. The watch offers over 55 sports modes, plus multiple watch faces to customise your look. (Rs 6,999)