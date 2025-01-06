CHENNAI: Tecno’s foldable smartphones have been breaking price barriers and offering a new user experience at a compelling price point. The Tecno Phantom V Flip2 5G is the brand’s newest flip device and is available under Rs 40K for a limited period thanks to launch offers. You can choose from two colour options including an elegant Travertine Green.

The V Flip2 features a clamshell design that makes it compact. It’s slim enough to slip into your tightest jeans. Tecno has pitched this as a durable flip phone with an Aerospace Grade Super Strong hinge that’s tested for over 400,0Tecno00 folds. We like the large outer screen or cover display that’s quite functional. This 3.64-inch display (1066 x 1056 pixels) ensures you don’t need to keep flipping open the device for most notifications. You also get a large 6.9-inch AMOLED (1060 x 2640 pixels) display that’s quite immersive. This display is backed by a 4720 mAh battery that charges in quick time (There’s a 70W charger that’s part of the standard retail package).

The Phantom V Flip2 ticks the key boxes that matter for most users. This includes a capable dual rear cam and a 32MP selfie shooter. The rear shooter combines a 50MP primary lens with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. But most of all it’s the unique form factor and user experience that make the Tecno Phantom V Flip2 5G a compelling option. (Rs 34,999 onwards / limited period offer)