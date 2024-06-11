Begin typing your search...

DT Tech: OnePlus 12 Glacial White is sleek, stunning with sturdy battery, immersive display

Your gaming marathons and binge watch sessions have enough back up thanks to a massive 5400 mAh battery under the hood.

ByAshwin RajagopalanAshwin Rajagopalan|11 Jun 2024 7:10 AM GMT
DT Tech: OnePlus 12 Glacial White is sleek, stunning with sturdy battery, immersive display
X

 OnePlus 12 Glacial White

CHENNAI: ONEPLUS 12 has just unveiled its latest flagship smartphone offering. The OnePlus 12 Glacial White is more than just a refresh to the brand’s OnePlus 12 line. This new device seeks design inspiration from the sheer scale and calming presence of glaciers.

At a time when brands have unleashed a multitude of colours, this new flagship smartphone captures the elegance of white snowscapes. The device stands out with its frosted textures and smooth glass back that combines with a thoughtfully executed etching process.

OnePlus’ instantly recognisable camera module plays out particularly well in the Glacial White device. If you’re a OnePlus die hard, you will be relieved to find the Alert Slider (on the left spine of the device). The glossy finish doesn’t feel too slippery and doesn’t attract fingerprints; you might be tempted to use this device without a back case.

The OnePlus 12 Glacial White comes with a vibrant display. The 6.82-inch QHD+ (3168 x 1440 pixels / 510 PPI) with a 120Hz refresh rate hits a peak brightness of 4500 pixels and is truly immersive. Speed has long been OnePlus’ calling card.

This device features the best of breed Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor backed with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal. It blazed through our benchmark tests, no surprises here. This is a device that will satisfy your need for speed especially if heavy duty gaming is your thing. Your gaming marathons and binge watch sessions have enough back up thanks to a massive 5400 mAh battery under the hood. OnePlus’ 100W Super VOOC charger fires up this device in quick time – less than 30 minutes for a full charge. You also get the convenience of wireless charging.

This includes a triple rear camera co-designed with Hasselblad. The versatile rear cam co-designed with Hasselblad combines a 50MP primary lens, a 64MP Portrait lens and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. It shoots great portraits but results in lowlight are not the best in class. The OnePlus 12 Glacial White is a great addition to OnePlus’ flagship portfolio and ticks some key boxes.

It’s ultra-quick, backed by a robust battery but most of all it’s the frosted white appeal and design language that sets it apart.

(Priced at Rs 64,999)

OnePlusOnePlus 12 Glacial WhiteQualcommOnePlus 12 line
Ashwin Rajagopalan

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X