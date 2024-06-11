DT Tech: OnePlus 12 Glacial White is sleek, stunning with sturdy battery, immersive display

CHENNAI: ONEPLUS 12 has just unveiled its latest flagship smartphone offering. The OnePlus 12 Glacial White is more than just a refresh to the brand’s OnePlus 12 line. This new device seeks design inspiration from the sheer scale and calming presence of glaciers.

At a time when brands have unleashed a multitude of colours, this new flagship smartphone captures the elegance of white snowscapes. The device stands out with its frosted textures and smooth glass back that combines with a thoughtfully executed etching process.

OnePlus’ instantly recognisable camera module plays out particularly well in the Glacial White device. If you’re a OnePlus die hard, you will be relieved to find the Alert Slider (on the left spine of the device). The glossy finish doesn’t feel too slippery and doesn’t attract fingerprints; you might be tempted to use this device without a back case.

The OnePlus 12 Glacial White comes with a vibrant display. The 6.82-inch QHD+ (3168 x 1440 pixels / 510 PPI) with a 120Hz refresh rate hits a peak brightness of 4500 pixels and is truly immersive. Speed has long been OnePlus’ calling card.

This device features the best of breed Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor backed with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal. It blazed through our benchmark tests, no surprises here. This is a device that will satisfy your need for speed especially if heavy duty gaming is your thing. Your gaming marathons and binge watch sessions have enough back up thanks to a massive 5400 mAh battery under the hood. OnePlus’ 100W Super VOOC charger fires up this device in quick time – less than 30 minutes for a full charge. You also get the convenience of wireless charging.

This includes a triple rear camera co-designed with Hasselblad. The versatile rear cam co-designed with Hasselblad combines a 50MP primary lens, a 64MP Portrait lens and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. It shoots great portraits but results in lowlight are not the best in class. The OnePlus 12 Glacial White is a great addition to OnePlus’ flagship portfolio and ticks some key boxes.

It’s ultra-quick, backed by a robust battery but most of all it’s the frosted white appeal and design language that sets it apart.

(Priced at Rs 64,999)