DT Tech | New OnePlus bluetooth earbuds offers 50 dB of noise cancellation with long-lasting battery

CHENNAI: OnePlus has recently unveiled a new colour edition of its top-end TWS Bluetooth earbuds. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Sapphire Blue Edition lands in the sub Rs 15K price band. We’ve seen quite a lot of action at this price point where customers look for top-class acoustics at a value for money price tag. The Pro 3 is one of the products that are a making a beeline for this very customer.

It's tough to stand out in a cluttered market. TWS earbuds are ubiquitous. OnePlus attempts to stand out with a pebble shaped case. OnePlus’ decision to opt for a stem-like form for the buds should appeal to users with active lifestyles, given that these buds are less prone to drops during runs. We like the faux leather, textured finish of the case that looks particularly good in this colour option. The deep blue buds contrast with the silver stems. The matte finish doesn’t just add to the premium appeal but also makes the case easier to grip.

OnePlus has co-designed these earbuds with renowned Danish brand Dynaudio. The acoustics get a boost thanks to a 11mm woofer that combines with a 6mm tweeter. These buds score with their overall audio performance and should please users who like a serious bass thump. The other win for these buds is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The Pro 3 offers up to 50 dB of noise cancellation and worked well even in noisy environments during our tests.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Sapphire Blue Edition is a great addition to the brand’s audio portfolio and also scores with its stellar battery life (up to 43 hours). If you’re looking for a pair of TWS Earbuds in the Rs 10-15K price band to tune into your playlist or for clear voice calls on the go, these buds should do the trick.