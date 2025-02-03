DT Tech | LG S90TY Soundbar provides Triple Level Spatial sound with AI Room Calibration Pro feature

CHENNAI: Whether you have just acquired a large screen TV or a projector for your den or living room, you might consider adding a premium soundbar to add to your big screen entertainment experience. Soundbars have been one of the defining home entertainment trends of the 2020s with their slim form factor minus wires that complement the aesthetics of your living spaces. The LG S90TY Soundbar is part of a duo of premier soundbars (that also include the LG S95TR) and delivers an impressive 570W of power output powered by Triple-Up firing speakers.

The first thing you will notice is the slim form factor. This soundbar weighs just 5.65 kg (the Subwoofer is an additional 10 kg). Set up is a breeze; the soundbar’s AI Room Calibration Pro feature scans your room and adjusts volume differences and delay time for an immersive AV experience that soars from the back of the room.

The LG Soundbar comes with 570W of output backed with a 5.1.3ch surround sound system and subwoofer that deliver lifelike soundscapes of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. One of the key highlights is the Triple Level Spatial sound that creates a virtual layer for lifelike sound. This feature is enabled through the Cinema and AI Sound Pro modes. The other cool touch is how this LG Soundbar converts basic 2-channel audio into multi-channel audio for deep sound that resonates through your room.

Your soundbar is more than just your movie companion. You can also cast your music playlist from apps like Spotify. The device also syncs up with Apple AirPlay, Alexa or Google Home without a fuss. The LG S90TY Soundbar is a great addition to your living room and elevates Movie Nights with its immersive sound.