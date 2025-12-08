DT Next Tech | Vivo raises the bar for the compact flagship

CHENNAI: It’s one of the most definitive smartphone trends of 2025 the compact smartphone. Most brands seem to have nailed the perfect formula – a ‘workable’ 6.3-inch display, a no-compromise camera and a reliable battery. Vivo’s all-new compact flagship – the Vivo X300 (that debuted along with the X300 Pro), is easily one of the best compact flagships to debut in 2025. We tell you why:

We’ve always been fans of compact smartphones, devices that don’t ‘weigh you down’ especially during texting marathons past midnight. The Vivo X300 feels really good in your hand. Vivo keeps the heft at 190 gm, the device is under 8 mm thick. The X300 comes in a choice of three colour ways. While we tested the Elite Black, we’d recommend the Summit Red that stands out in a crowd; it’s one of the best versions of red we’ve seen on a smartphone in 2025. Vivo has kitted the device with an immersive 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display (2640 x 1216 pixels) that hits a peak brightness of 4500 nits. It’s easily one of the best compact displays out there especially when you compare it with similar-sized rivals like the iPhone 17.

Comparisons with the iPhone 17 are inevitable, even though the X300 lands at a slightly lower price tag. There’s one area where the X300 has a clear edge – camera performance. Vivo leans on its partnership with Zeiss and the result is a versatile camera that won’t let you down. One of the highlights in the triple rear cam set up is the 200MP (f/1.7) primary lens that is a significant upgrade over its predecessor (Vivo X200). It teams up with a 50MP, 3x telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. There’s also a 50MP selfie cam in the mix. The primary lens shoots great images and videos across lighting scenarios. If there’s one minor crib, it’s lowlight images with the ultra-wide lens. The X300 is easily the best smartphone cam in the compact flagship category and shoots sharp portraits that also benefit from an array of Zeiss filters. You can also add the telephoto extender (optional accessory) for more zoom photography options.

The Vivo X300 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and comes in a choice of three internal storage options. We checked out the top-end, 16GB/512GB variant and it blazed through our tests. One of the usual compromises in a compact smartphone is battery life. Not with the X300. The device packs a 6040 mAh battery under the hood despite its slim form factor. The battery comfortably lasted a day in our tests even with extensive camera use. There’s a 90W fast charger in the box. The X300 is one of our favourite smartphones of 2025 and is a great advert for the compact smartphone. (Rs 75,999 onwards)