DT Next Tech | Vivo launches V60 with sleek design, Zeiss camera in sub Rs 40K segment

CHENNAI: It’s been just about six months since we checked out the Vivo V50 for this column. Vivo has already unveiled its successor. The Rs 30-40K segment has become a strong zone for Vivo’s smartphones, the all-new Vivo V60 is the brand’s latest bid to consolidate this position. Vivo’s latest V series device leans heavily on its camera but also has some meaningful hardware upgrades to make it a well-rounded flagship killer. Should you be interested?

Just like its predecessor, the first thing that impressed us about the V60 is it’s sleek build. It’s under 8mm thin and weighs around 200 gm. The V60 feels really good in your hand, despite a robust 6500 mAh battery (the V50 was kitted with a 6000 mAh battery) under the hood. While the hero colourway might be the blingy Moonlit Blue, we dig the Auspicious Gold that almost borders on sandstone and features a smooth finish. We’d suggest slipping this into the in-box back cover for extra protection. The device comes with IP68/69 water resistance, a thoughtful add-on at this price point.

One of the key upgrades from the V50 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset that gives this device extra wings. It clocked an impressive score of 3561 in our Geekbench benchmark test, a significant 10-15 % improvement over its predecessor. You get a choice of four storage variants that go all the way to 16GB/512GB.

One of the talking points of the Vivo V60 is its rear camera. Vivo opts for a pill-shaped rear camera module in line with the trend we’ve seen with quite a few recent smartphones. The cam leverages the brand’s partnership with Zeiss; it scores with its Portrait images and solid low-light performance in our tests. Vivo has tried to build a strong association with wedding photography, a smart move given the sheer volume of Content shot at weddings across India. The other useful feature is the 10x digital zoom that’s surprisingly good.

The Vivo V60 flaunts a vibrant 6.77-inch AMOLED display (2390 x 1080 pixels) that peaks at 5000 nits. It’s backed by a robust battery that comfortably lasted over a day in our tests. There’s a 90W fast charger in the box. The Vivo V60 ticks many key boxes, making it a solid contender in the competitive sub Rs 40K segment.