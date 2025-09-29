DT Next Tech: Urban Smart Wearables launches 30,000mAh powerbank with 45W PD fast charging

CHENNAI: Urban Smart Wearables, a homegrown technology brand has just unveiled the Urban Camp Powerbank. This heavy duty power bank is purpose-built for today’s always-on lifestyles. It comes with high-performance charging, a durable design and smart technology and can slip into your smallest backpack. It’s part of a duo of power banks that Urban has recently launched.

The line-up also includes the Urban Camp 2 with a 22.5W output. It’s the Urban Camp Powerbank, the more powerful of the two that has our attention. It packs a massive 30,000mAh battery with 65W output, making it capable of charging laptops, tablets, and smartphones simultaneously. It also supports 45W PPD fast charging. This power bank is kitted with dual Type-C PD ports and dual USB-A QC 3.0 ports. It’s ready to handle both work and play with ease. Its rugged, armoured build ensures reliability even in demanding environments, making it the perfect choice for professionals, travellers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

The Urban Camp boasts of a rugged armoured body and features intelligent IC technology for optimised power distribution. The digital status display is a useful touch and allows you to monitor real-time charge monitoring combining simplicity with raw performance. The 30,000 mAh high-capacity battery makes it ideal for frequent travellers and power users who are constantly on the move.

(Rs 3,999)

