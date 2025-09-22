DT Next Tech: The Vivo Y31 Pro lands in the sub Rs 20K segment

CHENNAI: Vivo has just unveiled its all-new Y31 series line. The Y31 and Y31 Pro drop in the sub Rs 20,000 price band, where most users are looking for serious bang for buck. It’s the Pro version - the Vivo Y31 Pro, that has our attention. The device promises a strong value proposition with a massive battery, a durable build and a vibrant display.

Vivo manages to find a blend of style and durability with the Y31 Pro. The brand claims that the device comes with military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H)5, tested against extreme heat, dust, and drops. The device comes with handy additions like Wet-Hand Touch and One-Tap Water Ejection – ideal for monsoons, spills, or beach trips. We like the sleek quad-curved back cover with a premium frame design. The device comes in a Dreamy White and an elegant Mocha Brown colour way. The other thing you will notice is the smartphone’s compact Dynamic Light feature that adds style and functionality with playful notifications for calls, charging, and music.

The Y31 Pro is propelled by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset and comes in a choice of 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB storage options. Gamers and heavy duty users will dig the ultra-large graphite cooling system and Ultra Game Mode with Dual 10x Super Touch Control and 4D Game Vibration. A vibrant 6.72-inch LCD display (2408 x 1080 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate adds to its entertainment creds. This display hits a peak brightness of 1050 nits, offering excellent visibility in most lighting conditions.

Vivo has packed this device with a massive 6500 mAh battery and bundled a 44W charger in the box. The ultra-thin battery ensures the phone delivers solid battery life without adding to the heft of the device (The device weighs just above 200 gm). Vivo has upped its camera game almost across price segments. The Y31 Pro features a 50MP Ultra HD Main Camera paired with a 2MP Bokeh Camera, Dynamic Light effects, and an 8MP HD Portrait Camera, along with 4K video recording on the rear camera. You get a whole bunch of AI tools that add to the device’s camera capabilities including AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance to automatically fine tune images. The Vivo Y31 Pro offers a strong value proposition and is a great addition to the brand’s smartphone line-up for 2025. (Rs 18,999 onwards)