DT Next Tech | The mid-ranger, redefined: OnePlus Nord 5 offers flagship features at an unbeatable price

CHENNAI: ONEPLUS started the year with the debut of the OnePlus 13. If that smartphone has redefined the price: value equation for a top-end flagship, the all-new OnePlus Nord 5 does the same for the mid-range smartphone. The OnePlus Nord 4 with its all-metal build made a big impression in 2024, the Nord 5 comes with a bunch of meaningful improvements as it takes on formidable rivals around the Rs 30K price tag like the POCO F7 and iQOO Neo 10.

OnePlus has ditched the all-aluminium chassis of the Nord 4 with a more conventional design approach. While we miss all that unique, all-metal finish, the Nord 5 impresses with its elegant design language and all-glass back. The new design aesthetic plays out particularly well in the Marble Sands colourway that we checked out. The device feels really good in your hand but is a tad slippery. You might find yourself reaching out for the back cover (in the box) to secure the device. OnePlus keeps the heft to 211 gm; the device doesn’t feel clunky, despite a massive 6800 mAh battery under the hood. The 80W SuperVOOC in-box charger powers this device just under an hour.

Battery life (we managed more than a day and a half with extensive usage) is not the only significant improvement. The device becomes the first Nord smartphone to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It gives the device serious wings. The Nord 5 comes in three storage options including the 12GB/256GB RAM option that we tested. The device clocked close to 5000 in our Geekbench (multi-core) benchmark tests.

Just like the OnePlus 13s, the Nord 5 ditches the alert slider for OnePlus’ new ‘Plus key’ that you can use to fire up the function or app of your choice. The device also comes with OnePlus’ new AI suite which is adding new capabilities with every OS update. The other highlight is the massive 6.83-inch Full-HD+ (1272×2800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate that peaks at 1800 nits. You get excellent visibility even under bright sunlight.

The Nord 5 is one of the most capable mobile shooters in its segment. It’s driven by a 50MP Main camera (f/1.8) with OIS and also features a 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP selfie cam. Results are impressive in optimal light while the ‘Night mode’ option improves lowlight images somewhat. The OnePlus Nord 5 fires on most cylinders with a vibrant display, solid battery and top-notch performance for heavy duty users making it a compelling buy at its asking price. (Rs 31,999 onwards)