DT Next Tech | The Infinix XBOOK B15 is your travel-ready laptop

CHENNAI: The all-new Infinix XBOOK B15 laptop combines a lightweight form factor with a large screen and a durable design. This notebook is finished with an aluminium-alloy top lid that adds to its premium, minimalist design language. This one’s travel ready and built to last. According to Infinix, the XBOOK B15 is MIL-STD-810H tested across 6 durability parameters to help withstand temperature variations, vibration, minor shocks and daily wear. It weighs just 1.5 kg making it both portable and durable enough for your everyday usage patterns.

You get a massive 15.6-inch IPS Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) panel despite its lightweight appeal. Display highlights include 178° wide angles and an anti-glare finish for bright rooms. The ultra-narrow 3.75 mm bezels add to the display’s immersive appeal. This notebook is powered by AMD Ryzen processors like AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. It’s geared for real-life tasks, from documents, spreadsheets, multiple browser tabs, streaming to light creative work, delivering smooth multitasking and 1080p playback without a dedicated GPU.

The 50Wh battery is rated for up to 9 hours of video playback, and charges quickly thanks to 65W PD charging. There’s also a dedicated Copilot key that brings one-tap AI assistance across Microsoft 365 to help summarise notes, draft emails, analyse data and organise tasks, adding to its appeal.

(Rs 30,990)