DT Next Tech | The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max deep dive

CHENNAI: Apple’s iPhone 17 line-up out-sold its predecessor (the iPhone 16 series) by 14% in the first 10 days of availability in the US and China according to data from Counterpoint Research. While Apple does not share device-wise break up, Counterpoint and some other industry experts believe that this spurt in numbers in two key markets is being led by a higher uptake of the Pro Max in the US market.

Availability on Apple’s official website and flagship stores offers a fair indication of the demand for the new iPhone especially during the first quarter after the launch.

On a recent visit to the US, I found the 17 Pro Max was not easy to find in at least two big cities I visited. It’s been two months since the iPhone 17 series was launched as part of Apple’s annual September iPhone launch cycle and the Pro continues to be in demand.

It’s the same in retail stores in India. Both the iPhone 17 and the Pro come with significant upgrades creating a strong case for customers to swap their old iPhones. Meanwhile, according to most reports the iPhone Air hasn’t exactly set the sales charts on fire.

That brings us to the obvious question - should you upgrade to the 17 Pro or Pro Max? Our short answer is yes, especially if you are moving from a 15 Pro or older. After a few weeks with the Pro Max model, we’d suggest opting for this larger phone over the Pro. The Rs 15,000 premium over the Pro is well worth it.

Last year Apple Intelligence was the central theme of the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro sales pitch. Apple hasn’t really made a big leap with its AI solution since 2024 but the hardware on the Pro has. Apple has also benefited from the fact that none of its rivals have really leveraged AI to make it a selling point for their phones. While Google’s AI delivers a whole bunch of photo edit tools and some other features, they are not game changers.

The 17 Pro Max sees Apple back in its comfort zone with a strong emphasis on cutting edge hardware and a seamless blend with the all-new iOS 26. The 17 Pro Max feels good in your hand. At 233 gm, it’s a tad heavier than its predecessor (the 16 Pro Max weighs 227 gm). Apple has ditched the titanium frame for an aluminium alloy frame.

The main gain here is battery life. The 17 Pro Max delivers the best battery performance we’ve seen on any Pro model. I tested this device while travelling - long days with extensive screen usage, Google Maps and camera usage and it never let me down.

The other big improvement is the camera. The Pro Max is easily one of the best mobile shooters you can buy right now. Apple continues to maintain its lead in the video department with marked improvements in the zoom and lowlight departments. The selfie camera gets an overhaul too with the new 18MP front cam.

Apple has nailed the display, the 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display is brighter than its predecessor and hits a peak brightness of 3000 nits.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is powered by Apple’s best of breed A19 Pro Chipset that is seriously fast.

While the last few generations of Apple’s Pro series were incremental upgrades, the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max marks a major overhaul of Apple’s Pro flagship. We dig the new design template that plays out particularly well in the Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue colour ways. This is the best Pro device we’ve seen in a while from Apple. The sales numbers seem to vindicate that, at least for now.

(The Apple iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 while the 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,49,900).

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)