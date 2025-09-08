DT Next Tech: The Android tab to beat?

CHENNAI: Almost each time a new premium tab drops, you ask the same question - Is this tablet ready to replace your laptop? The OnePlus Pad 3 isn’t just the best OnePlus tablet yet, it’s the closest we’ve seen to a laptop replacement from the brand. The Pad 3 is OnePlus’ top-of-the-line offering and lands just under Rs 50K. The brand teased the tab a few months ago and it’s finally available for purchase in India. Is this the Android tab to beat?

The first thing that impressed us with the Pad 3 is its incredibly thin form factor. It’s less than 6 mm thin and weighs about 675 gm. That’s quite a feat given its massive 13.2-inch display. This LCD display (3392 x 2400 pixels) is the star of the show and peaks at 900 nits. The tab’s immersive display and binge watch creds are further enhanced by eight speakers. It’s not just play mode, the massive screen is perfect to edit spreadsheets on the go. OnePlus has also upped its multi-tasking game with the latest Tablet edition of its Oxygen OS 15 that is also packed with handy AI tools (like AI Summary) that work in tandem with Google Gemini.

At its heart is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset which makes it one of the zippiest tabs out there. OnePlus is offering this tablet with a choice of 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB options in two colours including an elegant Frosted Silver. The best of breed Snapdragon chipset makes multi-tasking a breeze and also makes this tab the perfect gaming accessory.

The OnePlus Pad 3 comes with a robust 12140 mAh battery under the hood. Battery life is a big win for the Pad 3 and smokes out most of the competition. But the large battery adds to the heft of the device. At 675 gm it’s a tad too heavy, especially when you add OnePlus’ smart keyboard. We still think it’s a great trade-off given the extended screen time.

The OnePlus Pad 3 is easily one of the best Android tabs out there. It offers an immersive display backed with a massive battery, effortless multi-tasking and delivers great bang for your buck.

(Rs 47,999 onwards)