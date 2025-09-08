DT Next Tech: Stay in the Loop

CHENNAI: Motorola’s all-new Bluetooth TWS earbuds bring a cool new design sensibility to a product category that’s become ubiquitous. It’s almost impossible to imagine daily routines without wireless earbuds especially if you’re constantly on calls or tuned into your music playlist. The Motorola Moto LOOP come with a stylish open-ear design and offer enhanced acoustics thanks to Motorola’s partnership with Bose.

You’re likely to stand out with these buds that can double up as a fashion accessory with their unique form factor. The Pantone-certified Ice Melt colourway is embellished with Swarovski crystals and can pass of for a stylish pair of earrings. The open-ear design doesn't just allow you to stay connected with external sounds but also offers a 3D-like listening experience thanks to spatial sound technology.

The LOOP are tuned with EVO certification and Sound by Bose. These buds are powered by 12mm ironless drivers, delivering rich, detailed, and balanced sound that elevates every note. The LOOP offers ‘Super Bass’ with Hi-Res LDAC Audio 50dB Active Noise Cancellation for an immersive listening experience. Calls get a boost with an advanced dual-mic system featuring voice pickup sensors. The buds feature CrystalTalk AI, which intelligently filter out background noise so your voice always comes through loud and precise—even in busy or noisy environments.

Motorola claims a battery life of up to 37 hours. A quick charge option (10 minutes of charging) gives you up to 3 hours of playtime. The Moto Buds score with their unique open-ear design with a secure and comfortable fit and great acoustics making them a compelling option.

(Rs 7,999)