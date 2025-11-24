DT Next Tech | Should you go foldable?

CHENNAI: Foldable smartphones were touted as the next big thing in the smartphone industry and yet recent consumer interest across the globe except markets like China has been lukewarm at best. While there are not too many verified data points, numbers from most research firms like IDC and TrendForce suggest that global foldable shipments grew YOY by just 3% in 2024.

Many industry observers believe Apple’s imminent foldable iPhone launch could shake things up, yet there’s no firm launch date yet, with rumours suggesting it might get pushed to Q3 2027.

In our opinion, it’s the book-type foldable that appeals to premium customers in this segment. We’ve seen key launches from Samsung and Google in this segment over the last few months. Think of a book-type foldable as a smartphone that can double up as a mini tablet (like an iPad mini) once it flips open. The larger (primary) screen enhances productivity applications (from email to scanning spreadsheets) and also offers multitasking options. Gaming and flipping through eBooks are also a lot more fun on a foldable.

Recent launches have addressed three key pain points in the segment. Durability was a deal breaker in the past, but rugged exteriors and improved ingress protection have made a stronger case for premium foldables. Battery life and camera performance have also improved considerably over the last couple of years, creating a stronger value proposition. It’s almost ironical that demand has become more tepid even as newer generations of foldables are making significant improvements over their predecessors. Price remains the biggest barrier in the segment.

Retailers tell us that many premium Indian customers slant towards devices like the iPhone Pro series or Samsung Galaxy Ultra devices once they cross the Rs 1 lakh threshold. And yet book-type foldables are an attractive proposition if you’re seeking a novel smartphone experience.

We pick four premium foldable smartphones if you’re ready to make the switch:

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: the newest device to join the premium foldable party, the newest Pixel foldable scores on multiple fronts. It includes the latest version of Gemini backed by the Google Tensor G5 chipset that gives it’s AI creds a serious boost. This elegantly designed foldable features Google’s immersive 8.0-inch Super Actua Flex display that hits a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The rear camera performance is sold with terrific zoom performance (Rs 1,72,999)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: probably the foldable smartphone to beat right now. The Z Fold7 is Samsung’s most improved Z Fold. The device scores with its ultra-slim form factor (it weighs about 10% less than its predecessor despite packing the same battery and a larger 8-inch primary display). Samsung offers an evolved foldable experience with proprietary solutions like DeX that allow you to extend your screen by hooking up wirelessly with a smart display for a desktop-type experience (Rs 174,999 onwards)

OnePlus Open: It’s been two years since OnePlus launched its only foldable smartphone, and yet this device still makes it to our list for its all-around appeal. You might be able to score this device under a lakh on many online platforms. The 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage ensure this device is still a performance beast. The Open’s biggest design win is that it feels just like a conventional smartphone in your hand. It combines two immersive displays, while the rear cam snaps terrific portraits thanks to Hasselblad optics. (Rs 99,999 onwards)

Vivo X Fold5: At under 220 gm, this is one of the lightest foldable smartphones you can buy right now. The X Fold5 combines a 6.53-inch cover display with a gorgeous 8.03-inch that peaks at 4500 nits. These screens are backed by a massive 6000 mAh battery despite its slim form. Vivo has leveraged its partnership with Zeiss to deliver a terrific camera experience - the triple rear cam also includes a 3x telephoto cam (Rs 1,49,999)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)