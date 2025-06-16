DT Next Tech: Sharp shooter meets raw power

CHENNAI: Flagship killers, that’s a term we usually reserve for devices (around the Rs 40K) mark that deliver a flagship experience without the premium price tag. Most flagship killers are either hardware beasts or camera champs. Vivo would like us to believe that the Vivo T4 Ultra is both these things rolled into one device with an AI suite to sweeten the deal. Should you be excited?

Vivo’s premium devices have upped their design game, the T4 Ultra is a case in point. We like the Phoenix Gold Colour Way with its unique feather-like finish. If subtlety is your thing, then you might gravitate to the more sedate Meteor Grey variant. The device is quite slim (just 7.43 mm thick) despite a massive battery under the hood. It weighs just above 190 gm and is certainly not clunky.

One of the highlights of this device is the 6.67-inch, 1.5K Curved AMOLED Display (2800 x 1260 pixels / 460 PPI) with a 120Hz refresh rate. This ultra-smooth display features a HBM (High Brightness Mode) brightness of 1600 nits and a peak brightness of 5000 nits making it quite vivid even under direct sunlight. This vibrant display is backed by a robust 5500 mAh Silicon Anode battery under the hood with a 90W in-box charger that can power your device in less than an hour.

Ultimately this device is about its camera and processor. Vivo is playing up the device’s Sony IMX921 Rear Camera sensor and what it calls the segment’s first-ever 10X telephoto macro for zoom shots, paired with a 50MP Sony IMX882 3X periscope camera for optical precision. The camera allows you to shoot up to 100X ‘Hyperzoom’. There’s also an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 32MP selfie shooter in the mix. We’re fans of Vivo’s Portrait camera, the T4 Ultra benefits form AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0 for sharp night portraits.

At the heart of the T4 Ultra is the zippy MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. The device comes in a choice of 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB storage options and should quench your need for speed. Add the Smart AI tools and you have an all-rounder that scores on the key features that matter for users in this segment.