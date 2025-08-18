DT Next Tech | Sennheiser launches sub Rs 10K TWS Bluetooth earbuds, Accentum Open

CHENNAI: Sennheiser is making a play for the sub Rs 10K Bluetooth earbuds segment with its newest launch. The Sennheiser Accentum Open are pitched as open-earbuds with high-quality sound that work equally well for music and calls. They come with a lightweight, non-occlusive fit.

The headline feature is a custom-engineered, 11mm dynamic transducer that sits just outside the ear canal. Sennheiser tells us that it offers detailed, balanced sound while eliminating ear fatigue. The Accentum’s open-ear design ensures comfort over extended use

These buds come with Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint connectivity, making it easy to flit between devices. Voice calls get a boost from the Accentum’s dual-beamforming microphones that enhance voice clarity and reduce background noise even in relatively noisy settings.

At 4.4 gm, these earbuds feel light in your ears. The slim, stem-like design offers touch controls that allow you to manage calls, audio, and volume without reaching for your smartphone. Battery life is solid - 6.5 hours of playback on a single charge for the buds and about 28 hours for the case. The fast charge option gives you 1.5 hours of listening in just 10 minutes, adding to the Sennheiser Accentum Open’s appeal as a great accessory for music and calls.