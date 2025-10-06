DT Next Tech: Sandisk’s new SSD for Content Creators

CHENNAI: If you’re still digesting the eyewatering price tag of the new iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, you will also notice the wide price band. The 256GB version of the iPhone Pro Max costs Rs 1,49,900, while the top-end 2TB version will set you back by a whopping Rs 2,29,900. It’s this cost of additional internal storage that the new Sandisk Creator Phone SSD aims to address.

Sandisk has just unleashed a whole bunch of storage devices that it has billed as its ‘Creator Series’. This new lineup includes a microSD card, a SD UHS-II Card, ultra-fast USB-C flash drives, a MagSafe-compatible SSD for iPhone, and Phone Drive. The range offers broad device compatibility for Indian content creators. It’s the Phone SSD that is the showstopper in the line-up. We checked out the 1TB variant.

The drive comes only in one colourway, a cool shade of gradient blue. We dig the blue hues but it might not work for some users who are looking for a more sober colour option. The device features a rugged build that is geared for your outdoor adventures. It is crafted with a silicon shell that offers drop protection for up to 3 metres. You’re good if you drop your SSD along with your phone. While the device comes with water and dust resistance (it’s IP65-certified), it’s not ready to be dunked into the water.

Set up is easy especially if you’re an iPhone user. It comes with MagSafe support. There’s also a MagSafe ring in the box, that allows you to attach to an Android phone. A thoughtful addition indeed. There’s a USB-C cable in the box. We’re not fans of this slightly stiff cable. The cable hooks up your phone and SSD via Sandisk’s intuitive Memory Zone app that makes it exceptionally easy to transfer files even as you shoot 4K Content.

The Sandisk Creator Phone SSD is easy to recommend for its compact size (under 70 gm) and hassle-free file transfer between devices thanks to its USB Type-C interface. It’s a great add-on for Content creators or users who shoot a lot of video content and don’t want to pay for premium on-device storage on iPhones and other Android smartphones. (Rs 10,999 onwards)