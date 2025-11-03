DT Next Tech| Samsung’s all-new, no shake camera

CHENNAI: The newest addition to the Samsung Galaxy M Series is riding heavily on what Samsung calls a ‘no shake camera’. The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is the follow up to the brand’s M16 5G and offers some meaningful upgrades at a competitive price tag.

The talking point of the M17 is its triple rear cam. It comes with OIS (optical image stabilisation), a great add on in the sub-Rs 15K segment. The 50MP primary lens teams up with an ultra-wide cam and macro lens adding to the versatility of the rear camera system. There’s also a 13MP highres front camera, one of the best in this budget segment. The high-resolution main sensor, paired with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), is designed to reduce motion blur and compensates for hand movements, ensuring sharp pictures when shooting handheld videos.

We dig the elegant design language, the M17 looks particularly good in the Moonlight Silver colour way. The device is also available in Sapphire Black. Samsung keeps the heft under 200 gm despite a massive 5000 mAh battery under the hood. The Galaxy M17 5G also supports 25W fast charging, but there’s no charging brick in the box. The device feels good in your hand; it’s just 7.5 mm slim and features a premium camera deco, which is complemented by segment’s leading Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for superior durability. The device comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The other highlight of the M17 is the 6.7 inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2340 pixels) that hits a peak brightness of 1100 nits. At its heart is an Exynos 1330 processor; the device comes in a choice of three RAM variants (4GB/6GB/8GB) that all offer 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage (up to 2TB) with a Micro SD card.

AI is a big part of the pitch of all smartphone launches in 2025, the M17 is no exception. You get features like Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live, delivering a new AI experience through real-time visual conversations powered by AI. The Galaxy M17 5G runs on Android 15 with One UI 7 straight out of the box that offers a clean user interface. Samsung offers six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates adding to the appeal of the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G as a serious contender in the Rs 10,000 to 15,000 price band. (Rs 12,499 onwards)