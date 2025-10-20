DT Next Tech: Realme’s new battery champ

CHENNAI: Can one battery charging cycle give you two days of extensive usage? That’s what the Realme 15X 5G is building its pitch on. But there’s more to this sub Rs 20K smartphone than just its massive 7000 mAh battery.

The Realme 15x comes with military-grade shock resistance with Realme’s ArmorShell build. Realme claims a drop protection up to 2 metres thanks to a reinforced aluminium structure and foam protection. You also get dust and water resistance thanks to an IP69 Pro certification. The device comes in two cool shades of blue and a Maroon Red colourway.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and comes in three storage variants - 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. One of the highlights of the Realme 15x is the 6.8-inch HD+ (1570 x 720 pixels) display that hits a peak brightness of 1200 nits. It’s backed by a robust 7000 mAh battery; Realme claims 23 hours of continuous YouTube video playback that makes it totally binge-proof. There’s a 60W fast charger in the box.

The Realme 15x boasts of two 50MP cams that includes a 50MP AI-driven rear camera with a whole bag of edit tools adding to its appeal as a serious contender in the sub Rs 20K smartphone segment.

(Rs 16,999 onwards)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)