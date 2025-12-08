DT Next Tech | Realme’s all-new budget smartwatch delivers bang for your buck

CHENNAI: You might be reminded of an Apple Watch Ultra when you spot the Realme Watch 5 from a distance. Realme brings a premium design language and a rugged build to the sub Rs 5K smartwatch segment with its latest wearable.

The Realme Watch 5 comes with an Aluminium alloy crown and also features a honeycomb-style speaker hole that add to its premium vibe. The watch is IP69 certified for dust and water resistance and comes with a range of straps that are water resistant. The 1.97-inch AMOLED display (390 x 450 pixels) peaks at 600 nits and features a 60Hz refresh rate. It’s one of the standout features of this smartwatch and is backed by a massive battery. Realme claims 16 days of battery life but that is bound to vary depending on your usage patterns.

You can customise your look with a choice of over 300 watch themes that include customisable, multi-functional themes with animations. This smartwatch scores on the wellness front with sleep monitoring, heart rate and SpO2 Max tracking as well as Stress monitoring. You also get a choice of 108 sports modes that add to its appeal as a value for money smartwatch (Rs 4,499)