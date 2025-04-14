DT Next Tech: POCO C71 offers flagship-like features with 120Hz display

CHENNAI: POCO has been strengthening its budget portfolio with a slew of launches. The POCO C71 is the newest device to drop from POCO and it lands in the sub Rs 7K segment. The C71 is feature packed for a device at this affordable price.

It’s one of the better looking devices in this segment with a flat frame and a stylish, golden ring camera deco. The C71 flaunts a massive, 6.88-inch HD+ display (1640 x 720 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate. You get the convenience of the Wet Touch Display that allows precise touch recognition even with wet hands. The device is 8.26 mm and under 200 gm despite a robust 5200 mAh battery under the hood

The POCO C71 is propelled by a Unisoc T7250 and comes in a choice of 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB hardware options. The other highlight is the 32MP dual rear cam and 8MP selfie shooter. The POCO C71 delivers great value at this price with handy features like IP52 splash and dust resistance as well as Android 15 out of the box. (Rs 6,499 onwards)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)