DT Next Tech: Optoma UHC70LV - the big screen movie comes home

CHENNAI: The home projector market continues to boom. What began as a post-pandemic trend has continued to shape the home entertainment segment. With stellar shows on OTT platforms and blockbusters streaming on your favourite apps in quick time, the demand for home projectors continues to rise.

Optoma’s all-new UHC70LV 4K UHD projector is making a play for the premium end of this market, a 4K projector for a movie-style experience. Optoma has pitched this as the world's first Dolby Vision-certified high-brightness home cinema projector. It is also powered by PureEngine Ultra technology for stunning visuals, clarity and colour accuracy. This projector features dual laser technology and combines true-to-life colour accuracy (95% DCI-P3) and sharper resolution for a long-lasting experience. Optoma pegs the laser life at an impressive 30,000 hours of viewing.

Aside from Dolby Vision technology this projector offers support for HDR10+ with 5,000 lumens of brightness, and up to 4K UHD resolution. Other highlights include 32,00,000:1 contrast ratio, 95 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, a 120Hz refresh rate, and UHD (3,840x2,160) resolution You can stretch the screen size up to 300 inches with dual-light laser technology. Gamers will appreciate the auto-low latency mode (ALLM) with minimal audio-visual lag.

The Optoma UHC70LV is kitted with two 5W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. You also get a host of connectivity options including multiple HDMI inputs (2 x HDMI 2.0 and 1 x HDMI 2.1), three USB Type-A ports. If you’re looking for a premium projector with an immersive viewing experience, Optoma’s new 4K UHD projector ought to be on your radar.