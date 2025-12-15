DT Next Tech | OPPO’s Find X9 hits the right notes

CHENNAI: IT’S almost like most smartphone brands have saved the best for last or the end of the year. The OPPO Find X9 is a case in point. While the spotlight might have been on the X9 Pro, it’s the X9 that might be the one for most users. Unlike some other brands that have created a clear distinction between the Pro and the less expensive sibling, we think the differences in the X9 are less significant. The phone has just dropped in a gorgeous new colour way – Velvet Red, that we checked out.

OPPO has made some interesting design choices with the X9. It’s not as compact as the mini versions of devices we’ve seen from Vivo or OnePlus but opts instead for a slightly smaller footprint. The device is just 8mm thin and weighs just above 200 gm. You get an immersive 6.59-inch AMOLED display (2760 x 1256 pixels / 460 PPI) with a 120Hz refresh rate that hits a peak brightness of 3600 nits. It’s the perfect balance of form and function with a display size that is not a compromise especially if your smartphone is your primary binge watch screen.

The other area where you will hardly notice any difference between the Pro version and the X9 is the battery. OPPO packs a massive 7025 mAh battery under the hood of the X9 (The Pro version comes with a 7500 mAh battery). This large battery comes with an 80W charger that can power this device in less than an hour. The Find X9 became one of the first smartphones to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset that blazed through our tests even though we tried the 12GB/256GB variant (The device is also available in a 16GB/512GB option). It aced everyday tasks and graphic intense games.

One of our favourite features of the Find X9 is the rear camera system. We’ve been partial to the Find X series over the last few years that gets a boost from OPPO’s partnership with Hasselblad. The X9 feature a versatile quad-camera module—that includes a 50MP main camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens (The Pro version comes with a 200MP telephoto lens). The camera set up also includes a terrific 32MP front cam. The rear cam delivers excellent images across lighting scenarios.

The device features OPPO Color OS 16 that is easy on the eye and is quite intuitive. The OPPO Find X9 delivers a stellar all-round performance and is one of our favourite smartphones of 2025.

The OPPO Find X9, Velvet Red version is available in a 12GB/256GB variant and costs Rs 74,999