DT Next Tech: OPPO adds to the festive sparkle

CHENNAI: OPPO has unveiled the Reno 14 5G Diwali in time for India’s festive season. OPPO has pitched this special edition as an Industry-First, Heat-Sensitive Colour-changing technology that allows it to add a cool festive element to its flagship smartphone.

OPPO has sought inspiration from India’s rich cultural heritage (from the sacred mandala and the vibrant peacock on the back), from India’s rich cultural heritage. These motifs are encircled by flame-shaped accents, symbolising the countless lamps that light up homes during Diwali. OPPO’s unique GlowShift Technology transforms the phone’s back panel from a deep festive black to radiant gold at body temperature, making every use an interactive, magical experience.

We’ve been fans of the Reno series’ slinky profile. The Reno 14 is just over 7.4mm thin and weighs under 190 gm. It’s built with an aerospace-grade aluminium frame, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and All-Round Armour architecture with Sponge Bionic Cushioning that protects your phone from shocks and accidental drops. One of the highlights of this smartphone is the 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of brightness and a 93% screen-to-body ratio. Other hardware highlights include a massive 6000 mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset under the hood. But most of all it’s the unique, festive design that sets this special edition apart (Rs 39,999)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)