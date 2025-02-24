CHENNAI: MiPhi, a joint venture between Micromax Informatics and Phison Technology has just unveiled an all-new storage device that is aimed at gamers, professionals and content creators alike. The MiPhi Storm 1100X External SSD is pitched as a cutting-edge storage solution with lightning-fast performance, durability, and advanced data protection.

The device boasts of sequential read speeds of 1100 MB/s and write speeds of 1000 MB/s, that ensures rapid data transfer and seamless workflow efficiency for high-resolution content, gaming, and professional applications. This SSD offers high-speed transfers up to 10Gbps while maintaining backward compatibility with USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, and USB 1.1, ensuring broad connectivity across various devices. It features a rugged build, and flaunts a robust metal body with 2-meter drop protection for enhanced resilience. To maintain data integrity, it incorporates LDPC ECC error correction, while a built-in thermal sensor optimises temperature management, ensuring consistent performance under heavy workloads.

You get support for Windows XP and later as well as Mac OS 10.8 and later. This External SSD is currently available in a 1TB version (with a 2TB version likely to launch shortly) that gives you enough storage space for your media files, documents and game libraries with a compact form factor. (Rs 12,999)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)