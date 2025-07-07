DT Next Tech | Karaoke on the go

CHENNAI: Take your party vibe with you with the Croma 100W RMS Bluetooth Speaker. This high-performance audio solution is designed for a movie night or a karaoke session with a unique audio set up that also includes a bundled karaoke mike

The speaker delivers 100W RMS sound with a 2.0 channel setup ensuring rich and dynamic audio. The speaker also offers a host of connectivity options that include Bluetooth v4.2, USB, and AUX inputs. This ensures you can easily connect to your smartphone, TV or tablet. You can set up a party playlist without a fuss or stream music effortlessly.

Croma has bundled two UHF DSP microphones with this 100W karaoke machine for clear vocals and distortion-free sound even in loud environments. It’s just what you need for group singing or house parties that can switch to pro mode. The speaker is kitted with RGB LEDs that allow you to turn up the party mood. It also elevates home and family celebrations with a stage-like experience.

In terms of battery back-up, the Croma 100W RMS Bluetooth Speaker delivers five hours of playback. The speaker is packed with a 500 mAh battery and an AC power adapter. It’s equipped with an integrated handle, making it is easy to move around the house or to take it outdoors for a party. (Rs 19,990)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)