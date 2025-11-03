DT Next Tech| Itel’s Rhythm Echo earbuds deliver 50 hours of battery life

CHENNAI: The new Itel Rhythm Echo earbuds, deliver solid value for their Rs 1199 price tag. These buds come in a trendy curved design and a compact case. Despite its striking lightweight design, Itel claims that these buds can deliver up to 50 hours of play time. The fast charging option power up these buds in quick time - a 10-minute charge gives you up to 120 minutes of playback.

These earbuds are equipped with Quad Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology that uses multiple microphones to reduce background noise and make voice calls sound natural and clear, even in busy surroundings. The Itel Rhythm Echo comes in two eye-catching colours - Lurex Black and Midnight Blue.

Gamers will appreciate the low latency of 45 milliseconds, integrating seamless audio and visual coherence for a super smooth gaming experience and better response times. Itel has kitted these buds with 10mm dynamic drivers that deliver crisp sound with balanced bass and clarity across music, movies and podcasts.

The Bluetooth version 5.3 offers a stable and power-efficient connection. You get touch controls that allow you to change tracks, adjust volume or answer calls with minimal effort. That’s not the only thing that makes them workout proof, these earbuds boast of an IPX4 water resistance rating, making them suitable for outdoor use. The Itel Rhythm Echo is a great addition to the budget TWS earbuds segment.

