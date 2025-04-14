DT Next Tech: Is there more to Vivo V50e than just its camera skills?

CHENNAI: Over the last couple of years Vivo has upped its camera game in the mid-market segment. The brand’s newest sub Rs 30K is betting big on its ‘Pro’ portrait experience with a slew of camera-centric features specially targeted at the Indian consumer. Is there more to the Vivo V50e than just it’s camera skills?

The V50e stands out in a crowd with its slinky form and premium finish. Vivo has crafted this device in what it calls ‘gemstone-inspired’ colours. There’s a Sapphire Blue with its iridescent glow that is reminiscent of blue mother-of-pearl. We dig the more understated Pearl White colour option with a liquid shimmer and a ‘flowing water’ effect. The colour shifts depending on the light, adding to its visual appeal. Vivo keeps the heft under 190 gm, the device is under 8mm thin despite a massive battery (5600 mAh) that lasts more than a day. There’s a 90W in-box charger that powers this device in quick time.

At the heart of the Vivo 50e is a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. You get a choice of two storage variants (8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB). The device averaged close to a respectable 2800 in our Geekbench (multi-core) benchmark tests. There might be other devices that deliver more firepower for hardcore gamers at this price point but the V50e aced most everyday tasks we threw at it. This one’s equally about style and performance.

The 6.77-inch AMOLED display (2392 x 1080 pixels / 387 PPI) with a 120Hz refresh rate is binge-proof and is great for catching up on videos and HD content on the go. Millions of images and videos are shot at Indian weddings. Vivo was one of the early movers to cash in on this with its Wedding Portrait Studio features. This blends wedding-style portrait and a film camera mode to capture those wedding memories and ‘candids’. The talking point of the rear camera is the Sony Multifocal Pro Portrait designed magical portraits. You get a choice of three focal lengths – 26mm (1x), 39mm (1.5x), and 52mm (2x) and a camera experience with depth and versatility that is rare at this price point.

The 50MP front cam shoots sharp selfies and also supports 4K video recording. The Vivo V50e is a terrific option for portrait photography and also offers a whole bunch of AI tools like AI Image Expander, Circle to Search and AI Note Assist. It also scores with its design and premium build making it one of the best devices you can buy under Rs 30K

(Rs 28,999 onwards)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)