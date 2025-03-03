DT Next Tech | iPhone 16 gets a new sibling: Apple’s most affordable, compact, AI-powered 16e

CHENNAI: The leaks and rumours were right. The iPhone 16e finally kept it’s date and is positioned as Apple’s most affordable (even though it’s priced close to Rs 60K) smartphone. While many of the leaks had suggested that this was going to be the fourth gen iPhone SE (the last one was launched in 2022), Apple has added an ‘e’ suffix and added this as the entry level variant that’s part of the iPhone 16 family. Apple is betting big on the iPhone 16e’s AI capabilities.

Apple has confirmed that Apple Intelligence will roll out to Indian users in April 2025 as part of its latest iOS update. Does the iPhone 16e represent a viable option for users looking to make the switch to the Apple ecosystem?

The iPhone 16e rolls back the years somewhat with a design that brings back the notch that we last saw in 2021 with the iPhone 13. Apple had traded the notch for the Dynamic Island (a pill-shaped cutout) that expands the screen real estate of the phone. While that’s a retro throwback, the device comes with Ceramic Shield protection that offers extra protection for the rear glass back. You also get IP68 protection for dust and water resistance. You also get the Action button that allows you to access your preferred app with a single press. Apple does not offer MagSafe support; there’s wireless charging but it’s at a maximum of 7.5 watts that uses the original Qi standard.

The iPhone 16e is a great option for those who like compact phones. It’s under 170 gm and features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The notch is difficult to ignore in 2025 and there’s no 120Hz refresh rate that’s become a standard feature in devices that cost half the price. Apple opts for a powerful 2-in-1 camera system; it’s one 48MP lens but it offers Night mode and Portrait Mode. The 48MP Fusion cam leans on computational photography for super-high-res images and 4K videos.

At its heart is Apple’s A18 chipset that delivers a buttery smooth iOS experience with all the Apple Intelligence AI box of tools. The Apple iPhone 16e offers a gateway to the Apple ecosystem with Apple’s intuitive user experience at a price that’s lower than the iPhone 16.

The big question is whether this will convince Android users to make the switch given the spec sheet and asking price (Rs 59,900 onwards)