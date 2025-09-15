DT Next Tech | Everything Apple announced at its ‘Awe Dropping’ Event

CHENNAI: There was one word that we hardly heard at Apple’s much hyped, annual September event - AI. Most of the mentions of Apple Intelligence were in passing. Apple Intelligence occupied centre stage in last year’s iPhone 16 unveil. This year it seems to have taken the backseat even as Android smartphone makers seem to be harnessing the power of AI more effectively than Apple has over the last 12 months. There was no mention of a personalised Siri in the entire 75-minute long presentation. It comes at a time when some reports suggest that Apple might be looking at third parties to help it catch up in the AI race. While the lack of big AI announcements might have disappointed industry observers and fans alike, this year’s event showcased a flurry of new

products:

Light as Air? The showstopper of the event was arguably the iPhone Air (Rs 1,19,900 onwards). At 5.6 mm, it’s the thinnest iPhone ever and weighs 165 gm. These specs are

remarkably similar to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge that debuted earlier this year. It’s powered by the same Apple A19 Pro chip on the Pro twins and flaunts a 6.5-inch ProMotion XDR display. The jury is still out on slim phones and the S25 Edge has not exactly set the sales charts of fire. Battery life has been one of the deal breakers for many consumers. Will Apple’s foray into the ultra-slim phone segment excite consumers? We’ll find out soon enough.

Playing Catch up? the big update on this year’s entry-level iPhone - the iPhone 17 (Rs 82,900 onwards) is its display. The 17 finally sports a ProMotion (120Hz VRR) display that was earlier reserved only for the Pro models. About time too. The improved display is larger at 6.3-inches and more vibrant (3,000 nits). The other key upgrade is the 18MP square sensor for the selfie cam. The dual rear cam also gets a refresh with two 48MP lenses including an ultrawide cam.

Go Pro: the iPhone Pro models remain our favourite smartphone cam for videos. This year’s iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max consolidate that reputation. Camera highlights include an 18MP front ‘Center Stage’ cam and a standout rear cam with three 48MP lens. Both Pro twins can shoot ProRes Raw and Genlock (for super-precise video synchronisation). The new rear cam design has already divided the internet but we dig the new Orange colour variant that is a bold departure from the Pro line’s preference for subtle colours. While the Pro features a 6.3- inch display, the Pro Max almost touches the 7-inch threshold with its large, 6.9-inch display (Rs 1,34,900 onwards)

Incremental upgrades: Apple highlighted redesigns for its entire Apple Watch range. The Apple Watch 11 (Rs 46,900 onwards) is a tad thinner and now offers 5G support, particularly useful if you leave your iPhone behind at home for a run or gym workout. Blood pressure tracking was one of the rumoured upgrades we kept hearing about and it now plays out on the Series 11. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 (Rs 89,900 onwards) has shrunk it’s bezels and better battery life. The upgrades are not just restricted for the flagship smartwatches, the Apple Watch SE 3 (Rs 25,900 onwards) comes with the new S10 chip and an always-on display that was long overdue.

Translation on the go: Apple is playing up live translation as one of the killer features in the new Apple AirPods Pro 3 (Rs 25,900). Other updates include an improved battery life (now 8 hours with ANC on) and wellness enhancements like heart rate tracking. These buds also come with enhanced Active noise cancellation and an updated design for a better soundstage.

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)