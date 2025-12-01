DT Next Tech | Budget earbuds that tick the right boxes

CHENNAI: Itel Rhythm Echo earbuds joins a large portfolio of affordable audio products and accessories from Itel.

These buds score on the key features that make it a compelling option forusers looking for budget earbuds under Rs 1,500. We like the compact, curved case that lends it arefined touch. These buds are available in a choice of two colours - Lurex Black and Midnight Blue.

We found these buds easy to set up (the Rhythm Echo features Bluetooth 5.3) and comfortable for long periods. The buds come with an ergonomic fit; they are IPX4 certified for active and outdoorsy lifestyles. Itel adds a one-year warranty to sweeten the deal. Itel has kitted the Rhythm Echo buds with 10mm dynamic drivers that deliver a balanced soundstage. Calls get a boost with Quad Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation). Itel claims that this ENC solution reduces background noise particularly in noisy environments.

Low-latency is now a given across the category. Gamers and streamers will dig the low latency mode of 45 ms as well as the intuitive touch controls. It’s simple to shuffle tracks, tweak the volume levels and answer or reject calls. Itel’s AI voice assistant adds to the appeal of these buds.

One of the key wins for the Itel Rhythm Echo buds is battery life. Itel claims that they deliver 50 hours of playback. The fast-charging option delivers 120 minutes of playtime with a 10-minute express charging session. It all adds to the strong value proposition of these affordable earbuds (Rs 1,199).