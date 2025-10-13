DT Next Tech | Binge proof Android Tabs for the festive season

CHENNAI: It’s that time of the year. Diwali is just around the corner, a time when you might indulge in those festive purchases. The debate around the Content creation abilities of tablets continues to rage. A tab may not be everyone’s go-to device to craft a presentation or wade through a complex worksheet but you can’t question their appeal as portable Content consumption devices.

The displays have got better and so has battery performance. The OnePlus Pad 3 remains one of our favourite tabs of 2025. This fully loaded Tab landed a few weeks ago with a competitive price tag.

If you’re looking at adding a future-proof Android Tab to your Diwali shopping list, we’ve got you covered:

OnePlus Pad 3

The first thing you’re likely to notice is this Tab’s form factor. Despite a massive display, the Pad 3 is under 6 mm thin and weighs about 675 gm. The 13.2-inch LCD display (3392 x 2400 pixels) is the headline feature of OnePlus’ flagship tab and peaks at 900 nits. This massive screen gets a boost from the 8 speakers that add to its appeal as a binge-watch screen.

OnePlus is all set to unveil the newest version of its Oxygen OS that will add to the Pad 3’s multi-tasking capabilities along with more handy AI tools.

This tab is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset which makes it one of the zippiest tabs out there. You get a choice of 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB storage options. The Pad 3 is geared for serious gaming and backed by a robust 12140 mAh battery under the hood.

Battery life is one of the biggest wins for the Pad 3 and gives it a serious edge over its rivals.

With 18 hours of continuous video playback, this one is seriously binge-proof.

(Rs 47,999 onwards)













Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

This premium Android Tab is one of the best premium tabs out there. You get a massive 14.6inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (2960 x 1848 pixels / WQXGA+) with a 120Hz refresh

rate. At 692 gm, this tab is certainly not lightweight but can give your laptop an inferiority complex with its immersive screen. This tab is lighter than its 2024 predecessor despite its standout display that hits a peak brightness of 1600 nits. At 5.1 mm, it’s also one of the thinnest tabs you can buy right now.

Just like most other premium Android tabs, the Tab S11 Ultra is riding heavily on its AI appeal and comes pre-equipped with Samsung's Galaxy AI. At its heart is a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor built with TSMC's 3nm process and complemented by 12GB of RAM. You get a new S-Pen with a hexagonal design that Samsung claims is easier to grip. (Rs 1,10,999 onwards)













Xiaomi Pad 7

A great option that delivers bang for your buck, Xiaomi’s 2025 flagship tab stands out with its Nano Texture Glass display (available in the higher configuration) that’s typically the preserve of high-end tabs like Apple’s iPad Pro. The Pad 7 comes in a choice of 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB storage options.

It's the 11.16-inch display that is the highlight of this tab. This 3.2K CrystalRes Display peaks at 800 nits and comes with a 3:2 Aspect Ratio, making it a great option for eBooks and Graphic Novels. This large display is backed by Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers and a large 8850 Mah battery. The Xiaomi Pad 7 is powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and comes with optional accessories like a keyboard (Rs 24,999 onwards)













(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)