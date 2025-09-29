DT Next Tech: Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro brings flashlight, offline maps and 25-day battery life

CHENNAI: Amazfit, one of the key players in India’s smartwatch industry has upped its premium wearable game. The brand is making a play for endurance athletes, the outdoorsy and active lifestyles with its newest premium smartwatch.

The Amazfit T- Rex 3 Pro lands in the Rs 30-40K price band and features a rugged titanium design. This fully-loaded smartwatch also boasts of an integrated flashlight. The watch connects seamlessly with Android and iOS devices via Amazfit’s Zepp app.

The T-Rex 3 Pro is built to thrive in the harshest environments. It features a scratch-resistant sapphire glass display with Grade 5 titanium alloy bezel and buttons. According to Amazfit, this material is stronger than stainless steel and more durable than standard titanium. The smartwatch is currently available in India in a 48 mm variant but Amazfit is likely to add a 44 mm option soon to the line-up. The watch is designed to endure extreme temperatures, operating reliably even at -30°C. We dig the dual-colour LED flashlight that offers multiple modes including Boost for high brightness, red light for low-interference visibility, SOS flash, and safety alerts—ensuring visibility and security in any condition. This is a feature we’ve found handy on other wearables from brands like Garmin.

Endurance athletes will appreciate the watch’s enhanced offline mapping with auto route planning. Dual-band GPS and support for six satellite systems ensure precise location tracking even in challenging terrain. Offline maps feature turn-by-turn directions, smart rerouting, route creation, and points of interest search. The built-in speaker and microphone add to its appeal.

The showstopper is the vibrant 1.5-inch AMOLED display and delivers up to 3000 nits of peak brightness for optimal visibility even in harsh sunlight. The upcoming 44 mm option will sport a 1.32-inch display.

The T-Rex 3 Pro offers over 180 sport modes include trail running, recreational scuba diving and strength training. Amazfit’s BioCharge energy monitoring system provides a dynamic score based on workouts, recovery, and stress, helping so that you can optimise your performance.

Battery life (up to 25 days on a single charge) is one of the key wins and makes the Amazfit TRex 3 Pro a compelling option in this segment. (Rs 34,999)