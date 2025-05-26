DT Next Tech: Amazfit adds a new smartwatch to its BIP series

CHENNAI: The Amazfit BIP 6 is the latest addition to Amazfit’s wide portfolio of smartwatches for the India market. This smartwatch comes loaded with wellness features for a wearable that costs just under Rs 8K.

The first thing you’re likely to notice is the striking, 1.97-inch AMOLED display that hits a peak brightness of 2000 nits, making it one of the best in the sub Rs 10K segment. The BIP 6promises excellent visibility even under harsh sunlight.

This wearable features a lightweight, yet sturdy aluminium alloy frame and is certified with 5 ATM water resistance. The BIP 6 is targeted primarily at active lifestyles. Built-in GPS is a great add-on at this price and offers you the option of free downloadable maps.

You get turn-by-turn directions for your outdoor activities. The device pairs seamlessly with iPhones and Android smartphones and offers Bluetooth calls and texts. Amazfit’s Zepp Coach offers personalised AI-driven workout plans that adapt to your individual requirements and recovery plans.

You get a choice of over 140 workout modes with auto- detection of 25 exercise types. Amazfit’s BioTracker technology offers a wide range of wellness tracking from stress to blood-oxygen levels making the BIP 6 a compelling option at its asking price. (Rs 7,999)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)