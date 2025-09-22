DT Next Tech: Acer’s new mobile hotspot for global connectivity

CHENNAI: Whether you’re a frequent traveller or digital nomad, the new Acer Connect M4 might interest you. This device combines 5G speeds, Wi-Fi 6 dual-band support, and tri-SIM flexibility for reliable internet access on the go. It comes bundled with a 20GB data pack valid for 6 months. When you travel abroad, the router automatically connects to local mobile service providers upon landing. It doesn’t need a manual setup or SIM swap and comes without roaming hassles.

The Acer Connect M4 enables up to 16 devices to connect simultaneously, transforming any environment into a high-speed Wi-Fi zone. Its tri-SIM setup, compatible with Nano SIM, eSIM, and vSIM, ensures seamless access to networks across 135+ countries. The device is powered by SIMO SignalScan technology, allowing it to automatically detect and switch to the strongest available network without the need for manual SIM changes.

The M4 features an IP68 rugged rating, making it resistant to dust and water. It’s under 300 gm, making it easy to slip into your slimmest backpacks or your pocket. The devices offers a 2.4-inch touchscreen display with intuitive controls and easy operation. The hotspot is powered by an 8,000 mAh battery, offering up to 28 hours of continuous usage. It can also double up as a power bank to charge other devices through its USB-C fast charging port. At the heart of the Connect M4 is a MediaTek octa-core processor, paired with 3 GB of RAM and 8 GB of onboard storage, for dependable performance. (Rs 19,999)