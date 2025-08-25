DT Next Tech | 5 cool TWS Bluetooth earbuds you can buy under Rs 10K

CHENNAI: Need to up your earbud game? We pick 5 TWS Bluetooth earbuds under Rs 10K that deliver premium features and great bang for your buck. Whether you’re gaming, or tuning into your favourite tracks or catching up on calls on the go, you’re more than covered:

OnePlus Buds 4: take over from the OnePlus Buds 3 with an oval case and thicker earbud stems. The rectangular design with rounded edges make it easier to operate the touch controls of these buds. The Buds 4 feel almost weightless in your ear (under 5 gm each) and slip into an ultra-slim case. OnePlus has kitted these buds with a 11mm diaphragm woofer and a 6mm flat diaphragm tweeter. The Buds 4 deliver a great soundstage with terrific mids for its asking price. Active noise cancellation (55 dB ANC) is excellent, a clever Adaptive Mode switches automatically from ANC to transparency mode depending on where you are. Battery life is solid - 45 hours without ANC, adding to its appeal. (Rs 5,999)

Skullcandy Sesh ANC Active: geared for the elements, these buds come with an IP67 rating; they’re completely waterproof, sweatproof and ready for your outdoor adventures. The ultra-comfortable fit grip adds to its rugged appeal. Battery life - 48 hours, is among the best in the segment. A 10-minute ‘Rapid Charge’ gives you 2 hours of playtime. You can shut external sounds thanks to the Sesh ANC’s 4-mic digital active noise cancelling or switch to ‘Stay-Aware’ mode. These buds also come with handy inclusions like Spotify Tap for an enhanced listening experience. (Rs, 7999)

Beats Solo Buds: it’s been a while since these buds dropped first. They’re still one of the best picks for iPhone users looking for TWS buds under Rs 10K with native compatibility and one-touch pairing. Aimed at music lovers, almost every design element in the Solo Buds is focused on accurate music reproduction. These include laser-cut vents engineered to improve audio performance especially for extra bass. These vents also reduce air pressure for extra comfort. You get a choice of four ear tip sizes including an extra-small option for ultimate comfort and passive noise isolation. Beats has kitted these buds with dual-layer drivers that minimise micro-distortions for high-fidelity sound. A 5-minute ‘fast fuel’ charge gives you one hour of listening time. (Rs 6,900)

Sony WF-C710N: Sony’s new sub Rs 10K standout with their simple yet sophisticated design. They come in four colours including a cool Glass Blue with a crystal-clear style. One of the headline features is Sony’s unique 5mm driver that gets a boost from the brand’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) processing. These TWS buds offer well-balanced tuning, powerful bass and clear vocals, across all genres of music. Dual microphones improve the WF-C710N’s noise cancelling function, and create an immersive listening experience. Battery life is solid - 8.5 hours for the buds and an additional 21.5 hours for the case. (Rs 8,990)

Sennheiser Accentum Open: brings the brand’s strong audio pedigree to the sub Rs 10K with a unique open-earbud design philosophy. These lightweight ‘open’ earbuds come with a non-occlusive fit that work equally well for music and calls. One of the highlights is the custom-engineered, 11mm dynamic transducer that sits just outside the ear canal. It’s designed to deliver detailed, balanced sound while eliminating ear fatigue. Voice calls are enhanced by Accentum’s dual-beamforming microphones that enhance voice clarity and reduce background noise in a variety of settings. These buds deliver 28 hours (with the case) of battery life and also offer a fast charge option. (Rs 9,990)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)